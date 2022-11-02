Left Menu

Turkish defence minister says believes U.N.-brokered grains deal will continue -statement

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that he believed a U.N. brokered grains deal that Russia had suspended over the weekend would continue, after two phone calls in as many days with his Russian counterpart. "Mr. We are evaluating the available information that this agreement will continue."

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-11-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 01:55 IST
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that he believed a U.N. brokered grains deal that Russia had suspended over the weekend would continue, after two phone calls in as many days with his Russian counterpart.

"Mr. (Sergei) Shoigu continues to discuss the issue with his own authorities in the light of information we have provided. We expect a response from them today and tomorrow," Akar said in a statement.

"There is progress in this direction. We are evaluating the available information that this agreement will continue."

