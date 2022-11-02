Left Menu

China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:14 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping ( File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported.

