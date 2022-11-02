China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:14 IST
- Country:
- China
China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.
China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- China
- Pakistan
Advertisement