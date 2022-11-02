BRIEF-Biden-Harris Administration Announces $250 Million Investment From Inflation Reduction Act For Domestic Heat Pump Manufacturing
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
* BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES $250 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM INFLATION REDUCTION ACT FOR DOMESTIC HEAT PUMP MANUFACTURING- STATEMENT Source text: https://bit.ly/3UfsUvI
