Caretaker Lebanon PM says U.S. guarantees will protect maritime deal with Israel
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 02-11-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 14:51 IST
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati told Reuters by phone on Wednesday that U.S. guarantees would protect a maritime border deal with Israel should Israel's conservative former premier Benjamin Netanyahu win a majority in elections.
Netanyahu had threatened to "neutralize" the agreement, which came into force last week after years of indirect U.S.-brokered talks and set out the sea boundary between the two enemy states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
