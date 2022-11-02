Left Menu

Dutch court says permits for major carbon storage project are uncertain

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-11-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 14:57 IST
Dutch court says permits for major carbon storage project are uncertain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The highest court in the Netherlands on Wednesday said a major carbon capture project in the Rotterdam port area does not meet European environmental guidelines and said it needed more time to decide whether the project should be halted.

Environmental activists had demanded that permits for the "Porthos" project would be revoked, as they claimed effects of construction on a nearby nature reserve had not been taken into account properly when the permits were given.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022