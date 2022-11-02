Undertrial prisoner escapes from hospital in UP's Deoria; 2 jail guards suspended

An undertrial charged with murder fled from a hospital where he was admitted after he complained of uneasiness, an official said on Wednesday.

Two prison guards were suspended in this connection and an FIR lodged against them, he said.

Praveen alias Pradeep Pal, accused of killing a woman on September 28 in Kushinagar's Ram Kola police station limits, was lodged in district jail here. He was shifted to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

''He fled from the hospital by breaking a toilet window on Tuesday night,'' Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said, adding efforts to nab him are underway.

Jail Superintendent BM Mishra said prison guards Hiralal and V Chand were suspended and an FIR was registered against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)