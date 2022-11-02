Left Menu

Fire breaks out at paper godown in UP, 1 killed

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 02-11-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:44 IST
A 50-year-old man was charred to death in a fire that broke out a paper mill godown on Wednesday here, police said.

The fire broke out at Star paper mill's godown located in area under Sadar Bazar police station at around 2 am, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said.

Lal Bahadur, a godown employee, who was sleeping in the middle of some paper bundles got trapped inside and died, police said.

The fire was brought under control after seven hours of efforts, he said.

Paper worth several crores of rupees were also destroyed in the blaze, the SP said.

At the time of the incident also, a large number of workers were on duty in the mill, Tada said, adding the cause of the fire is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

