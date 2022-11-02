Left Menu

Army, police launch joint operation to trace missing person in J-K's Kishtwar

The police and the Indian Army have launched a joint search operation to trace a person who went missing from Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.Mohmmad Ishaq Ganie, who hailed from Bhaderwah area in Doda district, went missing from Bunjwah in Kishtwar.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:14 IST
The police and the Indian Army have launched a joint search operation to trace a person who went missing from Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.

Mohmmad Ishaq Ganie, who hailed from Bhaderwah area in Doda district, went missing from Bunjwah in Kishtwar. He had gone to Kishtwar on October 24 to buy cattle, they said.

The joint search operation, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Butt, combed the mountainous areas of Bunjwah and Tipri Pathshala to trace Ganie. They also deployed drones and sniffer dogs, the officials said.

Over 150 local residents from Bunjwah also joined the search operation, they added.

