Army, police launch joint operation to trace missing person in J-K's Kishtwar
The police and the Indian Army have launched a joint search operation to trace a person who went missing from Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.Mohmmad Ishaq Ganie, who hailed from Bhaderwah area in Doda district, went missing from Bunjwah in Kishtwar.
- Country:
- India
The police and the Indian Army have launched a joint search operation to trace a person who went missing from Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.
Mohmmad Ishaq Ganie, who hailed from Bhaderwah area in Doda district, went missing from Bunjwah in Kishtwar. He had gone to Kishtwar on October 24 to buy cattle, they said.
The joint search operation, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Butt, combed the mountainous areas of Bunjwah and Tipri Pathshala to trace Ganie. They also deployed drones and sniffer dogs, the officials said.
Over 150 local residents from Bunjwah also joined the search operation, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
J&K's Kishtwar has emerged as North India’s power hub: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
J-K: Kishtwar has emerged as North India's power hub under PM Modi govt, says Jitendra Singh
15 houses gutted in fire in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
Drug peddler arrested with cannabis in J&K's Kishtwar
J-K: Top officers trek 14 km to reach out to victims of Kishtwar hamlet fire