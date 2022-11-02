Left Menu

Bouncers assaulted me, friends at Gurugram club, says Haryana forest dept official

A forest department employee has alleged that he and his friends were thrashed by bouncers at a club in a mall at MG Road here, police said. Kumar alleged that they were talking among themselves when five bouncers standing outside another club attacked them.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 21:44 IST
Bouncers assaulted me, friends at Gurugram club, says Haryana forest dept official
  • Country:
  • India

A forest department employee has alleged that he and his friends were thrashed by bouncers at a club in a mall at MG Road here, police said. A complaint was lodged with MG Road police outpost and forwarded to the Sector 29 police station SHO, outpost in-charge Balram said.

In his complaint, Dev Kumar, a range officer in Nuh district, said he and his friends had gone to a club at the mall on Monday night, coming out in the early hours of Tuesday.

One of his friends had forgotten his mobile phone inside the club, Kumar said. Kumar and the rest of his party waited outside while his friend went back to retrieve the phone. Kumar alleged that they were talking among themselves when five bouncers standing outside another club attacked them. When his friend came back with his phone and tried to intervene, he was also beaten up, Kumar said. The assault was finally stopped following the intervention of the bouncers and manager of another club, Kumar said.

Kumar then dialled 112 and an Emergency Rescue Vehicle reached the spot and took the injured to the Civil Hospital from where all five were discharged after first aid. Kumar then submitted a written complaint at MG Road police outpost.

''An FIR has been registered against the unknown bouncers and a probe is underway,'' said Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Dr Kavita.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022