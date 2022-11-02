Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for duping people on pretext of helping withdraw money from ATM; 44 debit cards recovered

The accused had withdrawn money from her card and also purchased gold jewellery, he said. The police later recovered 44 ATM cards of different people, a motorcycle and cash from him, the official said.He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC including 420 cheating and further investigation is underway, he said.The accused has multiple cases registered against him at different police stations in the city for committing similar offences, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 22:43 IST
Mumbai: Man held for duping people on pretext of helping withdraw money from ATM; 44 debit cards recovered
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Kurla in Mumbai for allegedly duping people on the pretext of helping them withdraw money from bank ATMs, a police official said on Wednesday.

''Last week, a woman approached the Sakinaka police station and lodged a complaint that her ATM card was exchanged by someone on the pretext of helping her withdraw money. The accused had withdrawn money from her card and also purchased gold jewellery,'' he said. Based on the complaint, police began a probe and later nabbed the accused in Kurla. The police later recovered 44 ATM cards of different people, a motorcycle and cash from him, the official said.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 420 (cheating) and further investigation is underway, he said.

The accused has multiple cases registered against him at different police stations in the city for committing similar offences, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global
4
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022