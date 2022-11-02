Left Menu

Meghalaya Police officer arrested for procuring 29 vehicles, some without valid papers

A senior Meghalaya Police Officer was arrested by the CID on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in procuring 29 vehicles, some without valid papers, an official said.GK Iangrai, Commandant of the SF10 battalion, was arrested from his home here, the official said.Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the arrest.Action has been taken. We are guided by the law and the rules.

A senior Meghalaya Police Officer was arrested by the CID on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in procuring 29 vehicles, some without valid papers, an official said.

GK Iangrai, Commandant of the SF10 battalion, was arrested from his home here, the official said.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the arrest.

''Action has been taken. We are guided by the law and the rules. We will let the law take its own course. The office procedures have to be followed and the officer will be suspended,'' he said.

Iangrai has been indicted by an internal probe of the Meghalaya Police which found that he procured 29 vehicles, some of which were found without any valid papers.

Last month, the CID registered a case against Iangrai under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

