U.S. supports African-led peace process for Ethiopia - White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 00:07 IST
The U.S. remains committed to supporting an African-led peace process for Ethiopia, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.
The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
