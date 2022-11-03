U.S. supports African-led peace process for Ethiopia - White House

The U.S. remains committed to supporting an African-led peace process for Ethiopia, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw)

