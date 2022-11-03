Left Menu

Anubrata's aide grilled by CBI in cattle smuggling case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:09 IST
Anubrata's aide grilled by CBI in cattle smuggling case
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Thursday questioned Abdul Karim Khan, a close associate of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, in connection with its investigation into the cattle smuggling case, an official said.

Khan, also a TMC leader of West Bengal's Birbhum district, appeared for questioning before the CBI at its office in CGO Complex in Salt Lake near Kolkata, he said.

The investigators grilled him to gauge his alleged involvement in the smuggling of cattle, the officer said.

The CBI had interrogated him at its camp office in Bolpur in Birbhum last month.

Mondal, the party's Birbhum district president, was arrested on August 11 in the case.

It is alleged that Mondal provided protection to associates of alleged cattle smuggler Enamul Haq who used to buy animals at a market in Ilambazar, officials said.

The smugglers used to ferry animals from Ilambazar to the India-Bangladesh border under the alleged protection of Mondal from state enforcement agencies, they said.

They used the services of some BSF officials to get these cattle smuggled to Bangladesh, it is alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022