Left Menu

Youth kills teen sister over suspicion of affair in UP’s Gonda

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 03-11-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 14:44 IST
Youth kills teen sister over suspicion of affair in UP’s Gonda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her brother over suspicion of having an affair with a man from their village here, police said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old accused hacked his sister to death with a sharp-edged weapon in the Katra area on Wednesday night, Circle officer Munna Upadhyay said.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, an FIR was registered and the youth was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022