Youth kills teen sister over suspicion of affair in UP’s Gonda

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her brother over suspicion of having an affair with a man from their village here, police said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old accused hacked his sister to death with a sharp-edged weapon in the Katra area on Wednesday night, Circle officer Munna Upadhyay said.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, an FIR was registered and the youth was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)