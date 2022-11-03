Left Menu

DG CRPF reviews operation preparedness in Kashmir

Director General of CRPF Sujoy Thaosen on Thursday visited various camps and installations of the central armed paramilitary force to review its operations preparedness, a spokesman said in a statement.He said the DG CRPF visited 130 Battalion at Awantipora in Pulwama district and also inspected the arms workshop and the Signal Company.Thaosen lauded the hard work of the CRPF personnel during an interaction with them, he added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 15:59 IST
DG CRPF reviews operation preparedness in Kashmir
Director General of CRPF Sujoy Thaosen on Thursday visited various camps and installations of the central armed paramilitary force to review its operations preparedness, a spokesman said in a statement.

He said the DG CRPF visited 130 Battalion at Awantipora in Pulwama district and also inspected the arms workshop and the Signal Company.

''Thaosen lauded the hard work of the CRPF personnel during an interaction with them,'' he added. The DG also visited the Banihal-Qazigund road Tunnel where he was briefed about the security scenario there. He also reviewed Road Opening and other deployments along National Highway 44. Thaosen interacted with the officers and jawans in a Sainik Sammelan and commended their hard work and commitment to duties, the spokesman said adding that the DG shared a meal with them in the Badakhana at Transit Camp Qazigund.

