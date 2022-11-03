Left Menu

Imran Khan receives bullet injury after unknown gunmen open fire on his container: Report

Pakistans former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday sustained bullet injury when unidentified assailants opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistans Punjab province, media reports said.The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab.Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. Police shifted him to a bullet proof vehicle from the container he was riding at the time of the attack.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-11-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:19 IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday sustained bullet injury when unidentified assailants opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province, media reports said.

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab.

Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. Police shifted him to a bullet proof vehicle from the container he was riding at the time of the attack. The channel reported that one person has been arrested from the spot and police shifted him to an unknown location.

Initially, it was reported that Khan was safe while some people were injured. However, later it turned out that Khan was also injured.

There are also reports that Khan's close aide Senator Faisal Javed was also injured in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

