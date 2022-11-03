Left Menu

Over 50,000 trained to provide World Cup security - Qatar govt spokesperson

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:21 IST
Over 50,000 people have been trained to provide security at the World Cup in line with FIFA standards, and international security personnel will operate under a unified Qatari command, an interior ministry spokesperson said.

Fans who do not have match tickets can apply for a 'Hayya card' after the World Cup group stages end on Dec 2, which is the permit to enter Qatar and access stadiums, the spokesperson also said.

