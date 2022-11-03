Show-causes notices issued to two TMC staff for dereliction of duties

The Thane civic body on Thursday issued show-cause notices to two health department employees for alleged dereliction of duties, an official said.

The action was taken after Additional Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malavi visited civic health centres and reviewed the work there, he added.

Incidentally, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has issued an order asking staff to attend duties on time and follow all service rules strictly.

