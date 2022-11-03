UK finance minister: inflation is govt's top priority

Britain's finance minister said getting inflation under control was the government's top priority, after the Bank of England raised interest rates to 3% on Thursday in its largest rate hike since 1989.

"This government's number one priority is to grip inflation, and today the Bank has taken action in line with their objective to return inflation to target," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.

