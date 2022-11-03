Left Menu

Maha: Estranged husband, former live-in partner throw acid on woman, lover in Palghar

A 20-year-old married woman and her lover suffered burn wounds after acid was flung on them allegedly by her estranged husband and former live-in partner in Nalasopara in Maharashtras Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.The woman had left her husband due to domestic disputes and then started living with a man, he said.She left this live-in partner as well and moved in with a third person.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:35 IST
Maha: Estranged husband, former live-in partner throw acid on woman, lover in Palghar
A 20-year-old married woman and her lover suffered burn wounds after acid was flung on them allegedly by her estranged husband and former live-in partner in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The woman had left her husband due to domestic disputes and then started living with a man, he said.

''She left this live-in partner as well and moved in with a third person. This angered her husband and former live-in partner, who allegedly flung acid on the two while they were sleeping on Monday night,'' he said.

''The woman and her lover are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital. A case was registered on Tuesday and efforts are on to nab the two accused,'' the Pelhar police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

