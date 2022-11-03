Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on rate hike worries

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on rate hike worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as yields climbed against the backdrop of worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle is far from over, despite hints of smaller rate increases in the future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.71 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 31,985.05.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.44 points, or 0.70%, at 3,733.25, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 125.35 points, or 1.19%, to 10,399.45 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022