Pope Francis arrives in Bahrain
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:08 IST
Pope Francis arrived in Bahrain on Thursday to start a four-day trip, the second by the pontiff to the Arabian peninsula.
The plane carrying the pope arrived in Sakhir where he is due to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the Sakhir Palace.
