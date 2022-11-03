Army registers IPR of new design and camouflage pattern uniform

The Indian Army on Thursday said it has registered the intellectual property rights of its new design and camouflage pattern uniform.

The exclusive intellectual property rights (IPR) of the design and camouflage pattern now rests solely with the Indian Army, and therefore, manufacturing by any vendor who is not authorised to do so will be illegal and is liable to face legal repercussions, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

''The process for registration of the new camouflage pattern and design of improved combat uniform to establish ownership of the Indian Army has been completed by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademark, Kolkata,'' it said. The registration has been published in the official journal of the Patent Office vide issue dated October 21.

The new digital pattern combat uniform for Army soldiers was unveiled on Army Day on January 15.

The improved uniform has a contemporary look and functional design. The fabric has been made lighter, stronger, breathable, quick drying and easier to maintain. The uniform's uniqueness is evident with the inclusion of gender specific modifications for women's combat uniform, it said.

The Indian Army can enforce exclusive rights to the design and file infringement suits by way of a civil action before a competent court of law. Remedies against infringements include interim and permanent injunctions as well as damages, the statement said.

''As part of the process of introduction of the new pattern uniform, a total of 50,000 sets have already been procured through Canteen Stores Department (CSD) and delivered to 15 CSD depots (Delhi, Leh, BD Bari, Srinagar, Udhampur, Andaman & Nicobar, Jabalpur, Masimpur, Narangi, Dimapur, Bagdogra, Lucknow, Ambala, Mumbai and Khadki),'' it said.

Workshops to train civil and military tailors in stitching the new uniform as per the specified design are being organised in coordination with instructors from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at Delhi.

''Bulk procurement of 11.70 lakh sets to cater for issue to JCOs and OR as part of individual kit (Life Cycle Concept with life of 15 months) is in progress and is likely to commence from August 2023,'' it added.

