Nepalese national among 2 non-locals shot and injured by terrorists in Kashmir
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:31 IST
Terrorists on Thursday shot and injured two non-local workers, including a Nepalese national, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
''Terrorist fired upon two outside labourers (01 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at #Bondialgam in #Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital,'' the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Further details of the incident are awaited.
