Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 3:'

* Centre told HC that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure safety of former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy at his private residence considering that he is a 'Z category' protectee.

* HC dismissed an appeal by Samata Party challenging a single judge's order which had rejected its plea against allotment of 'flaming torch' election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena.

* HC directed the police to ensure implementation of measures for safety and security of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence following an incident of vandalism during a protest in March.

*HC upheld the life imprisonment awarded to three persons in an unusual case in which a minor girl was gangraped when she sought help from passers by after being raped by a relative.

