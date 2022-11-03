Haryana: 2 youths rape teen, 1 held

Two youths allegedly raped a teenage girl after kidnapping her in a village under Khol police station, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered at Khol police station and police arrested one accused while the second is still on large, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the 14-year-old girl, around 11.30 pm on November 1, a neighbour entered her house when her daughter had gone to the washroom. ''The youth pressed the mouth of my daughter and took her to a closed house nearby where his accomplice was already present. Both raped my daughter by threatening to kill her. Both the accused fled after leaving my daughter alone who somehow reached home and told me about the incident,'' she said.

After the complaint, an FIR was registered against both the youths for kidnapping, raping, threatening and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Khol police station on Wednesday.

''We have nabbed one accused, who is a neighbour of the victim and are looking for the second accused, also a resident of the same village. He will be arrested soon,'' said inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Khol police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)