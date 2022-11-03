U.S. envoy says North Korea breaking U.N. resolutions

North Korea is breaking multiple United Nations resolutions with its recent string of missile launches, the U.S. representative to the U.N. said as the United States sought a U.N. Security Council meeting on Friday to address Pyongyang's actions.

"We do condemn these actions," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told MSNBC in an interview on Thursday. "They are breaking multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)