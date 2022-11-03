U.S. envoy says North Korea breaking U.N. resolutions
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:10 IST
- United States
North Korea is breaking multiple United Nations resolutions with its recent string of missile launches, the U.S. representative to the U.N. said as the United States sought a U.N. Security Council meeting on Friday to address Pyongyang's actions.
"We do condemn these actions," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told MSNBC in an interview on Thursday. "They are breaking multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions."
