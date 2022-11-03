Nepalese national among 2 non-locals shot and injured by terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Terrorists on Thursday shot and injured two non-local workers, including a Nepali national, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. ''Terrorist fired upon two outside labourers (01 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at #Bondialgam in #Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital,'' the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the victims were called by terrorists on the pretext of some work and shot. ''This is a #cowardice & inhumane act of #terrorism. The victims were called by terrorist to come out to engage in a work. Once both came out, #terrorist fired upon them with pistol,'' Kumar said in a tweet. He said the police has started investigation to bring the culprits to book. ''We are investigating on top priority. Culprit would be brought to justice soon,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)