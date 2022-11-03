Left Menu

HC adjourns hearing on Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University VC's plea challenging FIR against him

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:09 IST
HC adjourns hearing on Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University VC's plea challenging FIR against him
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday adjourned till November 10 the hearing on a petition filed by the vice-chancellor of Kanpur's Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University challenging the FIR lodged against him on charges of corruption and extortion.

The Lucknow bench of the high court was scheduled to deliver its order on Thursday but postponed the matter after the counsel for Vice-Chancellor Vinay Pathak sought some time to file a supplementary affidavit.

Considering the request, a division bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice V K Singh adjourned the matter till November 10.

It also permitted the Uttar Pradesh government to file counter to the supplementary affidavit to be filed by Pathak. The state government had earlier opposed the petition filed by the vice-chancellor challenging the FIR lodged against him.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) registered the FIR against Pathak and Ajay Mishra, the owner of XLICT company, on charges of corruption and extortion and began its probe.

The FIR was registered at Indira Nagar police station under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 386 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed on October 29 by David Mario Denis of Digitex Technologic India Private Limited alleging that he had paid about Rs 1.31 crore to Pathak via Mishra for the clearance of payment to his company, which was engaged in pre- and post-examination work at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra where Pathak was officiating vice-chancellor from January to September this year.

Mishra, whose firm is also involved in the same work, was arrested on Sunday.

Denis also alleged that the vice-chancellor demanded a 15 per cent commission, threatened him and stopped his firm from getting contracts in other universities using his contacts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022