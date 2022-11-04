Rocket sirens blare in Israeli towns near Gaza border -army
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-11-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 00:51 IST
Air raid sirens warning of potential incoming rocket fire blared in southern Israeli towns near the border with the Gaza Strip late on Thursday, the Israeli army said.
The army said in a statement that sirens had sounded in three Israeli communities near the Gaza border.
