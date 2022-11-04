Japan, China eyeing Kishida-Xi meet in mid-Nov -Sankei

Left Menu

The Japanese and Chinese governments have started planning a meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China's President Xi Jinping for mid-November, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday. The governments were arranging the meeting to be held alongside an international conference set to take place in Southeast Asia around that time, the Sankei said, citing multiple government sources.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 05:26 IST
The Japanese and Chinese governments have started planning a meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China's President Xi Jinping for mid-November, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday.

The governments were arranging the meeting to be held alongside an international conference set to take place in Southeast Asia around that time, the Sankei said, citing multiple government sources. An official at Japan's foreign ministry wasn't immediately available to comment on the report.

Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued with a dispute over a group of tiny uninhabited East China Sea islets, a legacy of Japan's World War Two aggression and regional rivalry. Tokyo and Beijing were looking to arrange a summit meeting on the sidelines of a G20 meeting to be held in Indonesia on Nov. 15-16, or at a meeting between leaders of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries on Nov. 18-19 in Bangkok, Thailand, Sankei said.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

