NZ score 185/6 against Ireland

New Zealand scored 185 for six against Ireland in a T20 World Cup match here on Friday.

Skipper Kane Williamson scored 61 off 35 balls for New Zealand.

Left-arm pacer Joshua Little (3/22) scalped a hat-trick for Ireland.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 185 for 6 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 61; Josh Little 3/22).

