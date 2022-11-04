NZ score 185/6 against Ireland
PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 04-11-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 11:15 IST
- Country:
- Australia
New Zealand scored 185 for six against Ireland in a T20 World Cup match here on Friday.
Skipper Kane Williamson scored 61 off 35 balls for New Zealand.
Left-arm pacer Joshua Little (3/22) scalped a hat-trick for Ireland.
Brief Scores: New Zealand: 185 for 6 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 61; Josh Little 3/22).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Josh
- New Zealand
- Kane Williamson
- a T20 World Cup
- Joshua Little
- Ireland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan
New Zealand farmers protest agricultural emissions plan
Josh Insglis' injury paves way for Green in Australia's T20 World Cup squad
Anshumman Joshi-led Dhanvarsha Group executes Rs 150 crore Private Placement Agreement with Samarth Sahakari Bank Ltd
Coal import to be stopped by 2024: Joshi