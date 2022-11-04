Twitter sued for mass layoffs - Bloomberg News
Updated: 04-11-2022 11:25 IST
Twitter was sued over Elon Musk's plan to lay off about half of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a class-action lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court.
Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, the report said.
