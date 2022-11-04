Missing man found dead in pond in UP Amethi

The body of a 32-year-old missing man was found in a pond here on Friday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Mahendra Yadav, was missing for the past two days, Station House Officer (Sangrampur) Umesh Chandra Mishra said The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding further probe is on.

