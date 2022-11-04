Scoreboard: T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland

Ireland: Paul Stirling b Sodhi 37 Andy Balbirnie b Santner 30 Lorcan Tucker c Allen b Sodhi 13 Harry Tector c Southee b Santner 2 Gareth Delany c Conway b Ferguson 10 George Dockrell c Williamson b Ferguson 23 Curtis Campher c Allen b Southee 7 Fionn Hand c & b Ferguson 5 Mark Adair c Phillips b Southee 4 Barry McCarthy not out 6 Josh Little not out 8 Extras: (LB-4, W-1) 5 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 150 Fall of wickets: 1-68, 2-7, 3-73, 4-94, 5-102, 6-120, 7-131, 8-132, 9-141 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-38-0, Tim Southee 4-0-29-2, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-22-3, Mitchell Santner 4-0-26-2, Ish Sodhi 4-0-31-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)