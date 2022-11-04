Left Menu

American given 4-week jail term for slapping crew during plane bomb hoax

An American whose bomb hoax on a commercial flight prompted Singapore to scramble fighter jets was sentenced to four weeks in prison on Friday, after a court found him guilty of causing hurt by slapping a cabin crew member. Authorities had dropped charges against La Andy Hien Duc over his bogus bomb warning made during the Singapore Airlines flight from San Francisco on Sept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:04 IST
American given 4-week jail term for slapping crew during plane bomb hoax
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An American whose bomb hoax on a commercial flight prompted Singapore to scramble fighter jets was sentenced to four weeks in prison on Friday, after a court found him guilty of causing hurt by slapping a cabin crew member.

Authorities had dropped charges against La Andy Hien Duc over his bogus bomb warning made during the Singapore Airlines flight from San Francisco on Sept. 28, after considering an expert assessment of his mental health. Duc, 37, who appeared in court via video link, pleaded guilty to slapping a member of the cabin crew during efforts to restrain him.

He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to his lawyer Johannes Hadi. The court heard how Duc had recalled hearing a voice in his head telling him there was a bomb on the plane and to shout that out to alert others.

The plane had to be escorted to Singapore by fighter jets. "His delusionary beliefs, auditory hallucinations, as well as psychotic thought disorder have greatly contributed to his offending behaviour," the judge said during the sentence hearing.

The jail term was backdated to his arrest and Duc would be released on Friday and return to the United States. ($1 = 1.4131 Singapore dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022