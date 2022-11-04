1 held for stealing SUV from Delhi Cantonment: Police

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a sports utility vehicle (SUV) from the Delhi Cantonment area after he, along with two of his two associates, held the driver of the car at gunpoint, police said on Friday.

Accused Saurabh is a resident of the JJ colony in Khanpur, they added.

At around 5.20 am on Saturday, the Delhi Cantonment police station received information regarding a carjacking incident from National Highway-8, near Jharera village.

Complainant Rahul, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he works as a driver for RCC Developers Limited, a company based in Meerut.

The complainant came to Delhi to drop his employer at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in a Toyota Fortuner car. On his way back to Meerut, he had stopped the car at an outlet near the RTR flyover, a senior police officer said. Three men came on a motorcycle and fled with the car after holding him at gunpoint, the complainant alleged, adding that one of the men even fired a shot from a pistol before fleeing.

A video clip purportedly of the incident is being circulated on social media platforms, in which the driver is seen parking the vehicle at a spot and three men approaching him on a motorcycle.

As the driver comes out of the vehicle, one of the three men, wearing a red shirt, is seen taking out a pistol from his pocket and threatening him. The two other men are also seen wielding firearms and subsequently, all three flee with the car.

Police identified the three accused with the help of CCTV footage. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested one of the accused, Saurabh, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The arrested accused told the police that he is a member of the Prince Tewatia gang. Tewatia, a gangster, has a rivalry with Rohit Chaudhary of Aya Nagar, police said. Tewatia recently came out of jail on parole for a month. He had to surrender before the police on October 27 but he did not. Tewatia had planned to take revenge from Chaudhary, on whose directions one Kunnal Bachha had attacked him with a blade while he was in custody, they added.

Tewatia, along with his gang members Parkash, Bhanu, Hunny and Rakesh had made a plan to get even with Bachha and needed a car to execute it, police said.

According to the plan, one Hunny Rawat arranged a stolen bike and brought it to a Gurugram hotel. On the intervening night of October 28 and 29, Saurabh, along with Tewatia, Bhanu, Parkash and Rawat, was present at the hotel where they had consumed liquor, Yadav said.

Subsequently, Saurabh, along with Tewatia and Parkash, went out on the stolen motorcycle. They spotted the white SUV near a 24x7 store at Delhi Cantonment, police said.

Tewatia and Parkash threatened the driver of the car with pistols and fired a shot. They then took the car keys from the driver and fled with the vehicle, police said. After the robbery, they had parked the car in Kakrola village and went in hiding, they added.

