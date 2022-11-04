Left Menu

Russia's Putin says 318,000 mobilized -Interfax

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had mobilized 318,000 people into its armed forces, Interfax reported. Putin on Sept. 21 announced a "partial mobilisation" amid a series of military setbacks in Ukraine. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the move would see 300,000 reservists drafted for service.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had mobilized 318,000 people into its armed forces, Interfax reported.

Putin on Sept. 21 announced a "partial mobilization" amid a series of military setbacks in Ukraine. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the move would see 300,000 reservists drafted for service.

