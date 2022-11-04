Russia's Putin says 318,000 mobilized -Interfax
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had mobilized 318,000 people into its armed forces, Interfax reported. Putin on Sept. 21 announced a "partial mobilisation" amid a series of military setbacks in Ukraine. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the move would see 300,000 reservists drafted for service.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had mobilized 318,000 people into its armed forces, Interfax reported.
Putin on Sept. 21 announced a "partial mobilization" amid a series of military setbacks in Ukraine. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the move would see 300,000 reservists drafted for service.
