Russia's Putin says 318,000 mobilized -Interfax

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had mobilized 318,000 people into its armed forces, Interfax reported.

Putin on Sept. 21 announced a "partial mobilization" amid a series of military setbacks in Ukraine. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the move would see 300,000 reservists drafted for service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)