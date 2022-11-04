UK's Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Kishida condemn N. Korean missile launches
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida both condemned recent North Korean missile launches, Sunak's office said on Friday after the leaders spoke on a phone call.
"Reiterating the importance of ensuring a free and independent Indo-Pacific, the Prime Minister said that the UK was aligned with Japan on the challenges in the region," the statement said.
"Both leaders condemned the recent North Korean missile launches, and the Prime Minister said it was vital the international community remained closely coordinated on the best way forward."
