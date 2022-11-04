MP: Child marriage bid foiled in Indore district

Authorities foiled an attempt by a family to marry off a 17-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday, an official said. Officials had received information about a wedding ceremony in which a minor girl was to be married to a 21-year-old man in Dhabli village, said Mahendra Pathak, in-charge of the anti-child marriage flying squad of the women and child development department. The team rushed to the spot this morning along with the police and warned the members of the girl's family about the consequences of child marriage and stalled the ceremony, he said.

The girl was four months short of turning 18 years old, which is the legal age for getting married, the official said.

Child marriage invites two years rigorous imprisonment or fine of Rs 2 lakh or both under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)