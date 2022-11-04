Police say investigation into death of BJP MLA’s nephew intensified

Left Menu

PTI | Davanagere | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:23 IST
The police on Thursday said they have intensified its investigation into the death of Honnali BJP MLA M P Renukacharya’s nephew whose decomposed body was found in a car, which was found in the Tunga Canal in the district.

Various teams have been formed to investigate M R Chandrashekhar’s death with people raising suspicion over the matter.

“The forensic team has reached the spot and been collecting evidence. Last (Thursday) night, the postmortem was conducted; the report we will get in the next two or three days,” the additional director general of police (law and order) Alok Kumar told reporters.

He said the investigation would bring out the truth.

“Chandrashekhar’s car passed through the Nyamdi Circle at 11.58 PM(on the night of October 30) and his phone switched off at 12.06 AM. We will investigate it from all angles,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Chandrashekhar (25) were conducted in Honnali.

Chandrashekhar was returning from Shivamogga on October 30 but did not reach his home-town Honnali. His body was found in the car which had plunged into the canal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

