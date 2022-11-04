Left Menu

G7 foreign ministers condemn Mali abuses of Russia's Wagner mercenaries

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:06 IST
The foreign ministers of the G7 group of advanced industrial democracies condemned the activities of the Russian-backed Wagner Group of mercenaries in Mali and elsewhere in Africa, where they have been linked to human rights violations.

"We are appalled by the violations and abuses of human rights against civilian populations, including those committed by terrorist groups and the Russia-affiliated Wagner Group forces in Mali," the foreign ministers of Germany, Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the U.S. said at the conclusion of their meeting in Muenster, Germany.

Last month, the U.S. accused Russian mercenaries of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and elsewhere to help fund Moscow's war in Ukraine, a charge Russia rejected as "anti-Russian rage."

