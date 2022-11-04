Left Menu

Peon rapes teenage friend at Delhi government hospital

A 25-year-old peon at a Delhi government hospital was apprehended for allegedly raping a teenage girl in one of its rooms, police said on Friday. According to an official, GTB Enclave police station on Thursday received information that a girl has been raped by her neighbour in a room at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in northeast Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:56 IST
A 25-year-old peon at a Delhi government hospital was apprehended for allegedly raping a teenage girl in one of its rooms, police said on Friday. According to an official, GTB Enclave police station on Thursday received information that a girl has been raped by her neighbour in a room at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in northeast Delhi. In her statement, the victim said both of them were friends, a senior police officer said, adding that the girl who was at the hospital had called him to meet. The youth took her to a room and allegedly raped her, he said. The girl has been medically examined and a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, police said.

In another incident from the same region, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her uncle in her house, police said. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police added.

