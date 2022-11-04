BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine could initially be imported to China
Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:27 IST
BioNTech would initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China if approvals are granted, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company's vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- China
- German
- Beijing
- BioNTech
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China foils bid to designate Talha Saeed, son of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed as UN-listed terrorist
China puts hold on proposal by India, US at UN to blacklist Pakistan-based LeT terrorist Hafiz Talah Saeed
China's economy badly hit by Covid lockdowns, negatively affecting businesses, consumers
China defers scheduled release of its third quarter economic data amid slowdown
China unable to justify oppression of Balochistan