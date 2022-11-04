Left Menu

92 pc of families in J-K have at least one Ayushman Card: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the government has ensured every citizen in need of medical attention is treated with respect and dignity in Jammu and Kashmir.Sinha inaugurated Jashn-e-Sehat, a two-day health conclave to celebrate peoples right to health and deliberate challenges and future roadmap for better health services delivery, at the Convention Centre here.The Lt Governor launched Qissa-e-Ayushman coffee table book, e-RUPI prepaid e-vouchers for providing diagnostic services, e-SAHAJ Electronic System for Administration of Hospital and Joint Management, and Tele-MANAS Mental Health Assistance Networking Across States cell of NHM.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:27 IST
92 pc of families in J-K have at least one Ayushman Card: LG
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the government has ensured every citizen in need of medical attention is treated with respect and dignity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha inaugurated 'Jashn-e-Sehat', a two-day health conclave to celebrate people's right to health and deliberate challenges and future roadmap for better health services delivery, at the Convention Centre here.

The Lt Governor launched Qissa-e-Ayushman coffee table book, e-RUPI prepaid e-vouchers for providing diagnostic services, e-SAHAJ (Electronic System for Administration of Hospital and Joint Management), and Tele-MANAS (Mental Health Assistance & Networking Across States) cell of NHM. He also released a report on Gap Assessment of District Hospitals according to the IPHS 2022.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor underscored that the ''right to health for all without discrimination is our commitment''. ''We have ensured every citizen in need of medical attention is treated with respect and dignity,'' he added.

''While many developed nations are mulling over universal health coverage, PM Narendra Modi Ji has ensured equal access to health services without financial hardship,'' the Lt Governor noted.

''For almost 67 years, people of J&K faced persistent neglect of healthcare. There was no government health insurance scheme. Hon'ble Prime Minister established a resilient health system and provided health assurance to all,'' he further added.

The Union Territory's health agency that is implementing ABPMJAY SEHAT has achieved many milestones since the launch of initiative and more than 77 lakh people have been provided with Ayushman cards and so far 6 lakh beneficiaries have been provided free and cashless treatments under the scheme, the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor further observed that approximately 92 per cent of families in the Union Territory have at least one Ayushman Card.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022