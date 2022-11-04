Left Menu

2020 Delhi riots: Court imposes cost of Rs 5,000 on prosecution for 'deliberate inaction'

The court noted that in the present case, the IO and the Station House Officer concerned had taken adjournment and time for filing a supplementary charge sheet along with a fresh site plan to show the route taken by the mob, which was allegedly behind the incidents of rioting being investigated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:34 IST
2020 Delhi riots: Court imposes cost of Rs 5,000 on prosecution for 'deliberate inaction'
  • Country:
  • India

A court hearing a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on the prosecution on Friday for causing adjournment because of its “deliberate inaction”.

The court was hearing arguments on the point of charge against three accused for various offences, including rioting. ''For causing adjournment for today out of deliberate inaction, a cost of Rs 5,000 is imposed upon the prosecution...,'' Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said.

The court said that during the hearing of the case, the special public prosecutor (SPP) sought pass-over twice on the grounds that the investigating officer was on his way to court.

When the court called for the third time, the SPP said no one had appeared from the Gokulpuri police station and the mobile phone of the IO was switched off, it said. The court noted that in the present case, the IO and the Station House Officer concerned had taken adjournment and time for filing a supplementary charge sheet along with a fresh site plan to show the route taken by the mob, which was allegedly behind the incidents of rioting being investigated. The plea seeking adjournment was being taken since July 23, 2022, and was also made on the last date of hearing on September 21, the court said. ''The court had been giving time to the IO leniently, so as to do the needful, but in vain and at the same time, I cannot leave it at the mercy of the SHO or the IO, to do the needful as per the requirement of the case,” the judge said.

The judge then referred the matter to the deputy commissioner of police, northeast district, to ensure the filing of the supplementary charge sheet on the proper site plan under his supervision on the next date of hearing on December 15.

''Copy of this order be sent to the DCP for compliance, with the request to make an inquiry to fix accountability of such lapse, if any, and to recover the amount of cost, so that the public exchequer is not burdened,” the court said. PTI MNR SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022