Mumbai cops register murder case against deceased man in 2017 incident in which two women were found dead

A murder case has been registered in a 2017 incident in which a man, his mother and the latter's kin from remarriage were found dead in Andheri West in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The decision to charge the man with murder was taken after the viscera reports of the two women revealed they had been killed, he said.

''On April 27, 2017, Meera (55) and her 65-year-old mother-in-law Fatima Sheikh (the former had remarried) were found dead. Meera's debt-ridden son Sameer Baraskar's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. While it was suspected that Sameer had killed the two women, the cause of death was reserved in the post mortem,'' he said.

''No suicide note was found at the spot either. However, the viscera of the deceased persons were sent to the forensic lab for chemical analysis. We received the report on Thursday, which confirmed Meera and Fatima had been killed by Sameer who then committed suicide,'' the DN Nagar police station official said.

A murder case was registered against Sameer Baraskar (34 at the time), though the probe will stop (abated) as the accused is dead, he added.

