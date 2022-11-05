15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people on Saturday, emergency said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. Kostroma is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.

The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire. A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)