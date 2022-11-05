Tigers on prowl in Ooty, cameras fixed to monitor movement

Local residents are in fear due to the presence of two tigers near Thalaikunda here, police said on Saturday.

The residents were shocked to notice a viral video which showed a tiger near the carcass of a cow behind Hindustan Photo Films (HPF) factory reportedly waiting for the arrival of another big cat on Thursday. Also, they were seen by residents in the area today too, police said.

The forest department has placed five cameras and are monitoring the tigers' movement and asked the public not to leave their cattle for grazing in those areas, they said.

The department has not removed the carcass of the cow to prevent the big cats from targeting more animals, they added.

The presence of two carnivores in the area has instilled fear among the residents of nearly 300 houses, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)