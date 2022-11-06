Maha: Man held for cheating, stealing ATM cards in Palghar

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating people by stealing their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their accounts in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. The MBVV police were probing many cases of cheating and ATM card thefts in their jurisdiction, an official said.

Based on CCTV footages and intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on Mohammad Arifali Shaikh and recovered 21 ATM cards and a motorcycle from his possession, senior inspector Pramod Bhadak said.

At least five offences of similar nature have been registered at Tulinj, Virar, Achole, Kashimira, MIDC (Mumbai) and Amboli police stations, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)